Stan Lee: Tom Holland is a great Spider-Man

Stan Lee, the comic-book legend who co-created some of the biggest Marvel characters, is of the opinion that Tom Holland is a great Spider-Man. Holland plays the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and last starred in Avengers: Infinity War. He further said, “He is the exact height and age I envisioned when I first wrote Spider-Man. Spidey was never supposed to be too large. How is my friend Tom doing?”

Spider-Man is one of the most popular comic-book characters. It was written by Lee in 1962, with Steve Ditko serving as the artist. Since then three actors have played the character in live-action. Tobey Maguire essayed the character in Sam Raimi’s film trilogy. Andrew Garfield played the role in another two films.

Tom Holland, who was the third actor in the role, first appeared as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War as part of a deal struck between Sony and Marvel. Sony owns the rights to films on the character but agreed to let the friendly neighbourhood web-slinger be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sony, meanwhile, is building a sort of Spider-verse with the first film Venom starring Tom Hardy due to release later this year. It has been made clear that the film does not come under the MCU.

In another tweet, Stan Lee wrote, “Never give up on your dreams! When I first wrote Spider-Man my publisher said I was crazy because people hate spiders and insects and he was not going to publish it. But I never gave up, until it was published.”

Tom Holland plays the superhero with a boyish charm that was missing with the previous two actor’s performances. Spidey is supposed to be a teenager struggling with the things a typical teenager undergoes; school, homework, crushes, and so on. Holland is supposed to be a 15-year-old in the Marvel films and the young actor may be a part of future Avengers when (or if?) the old guards like Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow retire.

