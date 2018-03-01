Stan Lee: I had a little bout of pneumonia

  • Associate Sponsor
The 95-year-old Stan Lee, who is best known for co-creating some of the iconic superheroes characters such as Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man and the X-Men, shared the news about his health through an emotional video.

March 1, 2018
Comic book legend Stan Lee has said that he is battling from pneumonia.The 95-year-old Lee, who is best known for co-creating some of the iconic superheroes characters such as Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man and the X-Men, shared the news through an emotional video, reported TMZ.

“Hiya heroes, this is Stan Lee. I haven’t been in touch with you lately. I had a little bout of pneumonia I’ve been fighting, but it seems to be getting better,” Lee said. “I want you all to know I’m thinking of you, of course I always think of the fans, and I hope you’re all doing well, and I miss you all. I miss your enthusiasm, I miss all your notes, all your photos and emails… and I want you to know that I still love you all,” he added.

Earlier, in February too it was reported that Lee was taken ill at home, after which he was rushed to a hospital in California. Then, he was suffering from shortness of breath and irregular heartbeat. Stan Lee’s health has been under scrutiny by fans as he had cancelled to be a part of two major events late last year.

Not too long ago, Stan Lee had posted a picture on social media site Instagram with Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. Lee had captioned the picture as, “In 1966 we brought Black Panther to the pages of @marvel … So happy that this talented young man is now bringing him to life on the silver screen! @chadwickboseman – you have my respect! @handsofrespect #blackpanther #chadwickboseman #marvel #stanlee #avengers #handsofrespect #mcu.”

