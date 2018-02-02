Comic book legend Stan Lee hospitalised

Comic book legend Stan Lee has not been keeping well lately. Comic book legend Stan Lee has not been keeping well lately.

Comic book legend Stan Lee has been admitted to a hospital, according to a TMZ report. It was reported that Lee was taken ill at home, after which he was rushed to a hospital in California.

Reports say that the writer was suffering from shortness of breath and irregular heartbeat. Lee was taken to Cedars-Sinai on Wednesday.

Stan Lee is currently in the hospital and is in a stable condition. The writer is reportedly going to put up at the hospital for a few more days.

A spokesperson was reported as saying that the writer is “doing well and feeling good, he is staying there for a few days for some check-ups as a safety precaution.”

Stan Lee’s health has been under scrutiny by fans as he had cancelled to be a part of two major events late last year. The details of the 95-year-old writer’s condition has not yet been revealed.

Recently Lee was there to celebrate the world premiere of Marvel’s latest venture Black Panther. The writer was seen interacting with fans and posing with the star cast of the movie at the purple carpet.

Not too long ago, Stan Lee had posted a picture on social media site Instagram with Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. Lee had captioned the picture as, “In 1966 we brought Black Panther to the pages of @marvel … So happy that this talented young man is now bringing him to life on the silver screen! @chadwickboseman – you have my respect! @handsofrespect #blackpanther #chadwickboseman #marvel #stanlee #avengers #handsofrespect #mcu.”

Black Panther will release on February 16 in India. The movie stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Andy Serkis in significant roles.

