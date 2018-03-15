Spike Lee to direct Spider-Man spin-off titled Nightwatch

Nighwatch will be Spike Lee’s first superhero directorial. Nighwatch will be Spike Lee’s first superhero directorial.

Spike Lee will reportedly direct Nightwatch, a spin-off of Spiderman. Lee will be working on a script developed by Cheo Hodari Choker, reports aceshowbiz.com. While Sony Executive Vice President Palak Patel will be supervising the film’s development, the plot details and casting info are not known yet.

Nightwatch will focus on Doctor Kevin Trench, who was first introduced in Web of Spider-Man #97.

Trench started his vigilante adventure after stumbling across a dead man wearing a suit. When he took off the costume and unmasked the corpse, he learned that it was actually an older version of himself. Sony is currently also developing a movie about another Spider-Man villain, Eddie Brock a.k.a Venom.

Venom has Tom Hardy as the protagonist with Michelle Williams playing Ann Weying, Eddie Brock’s ex-wife. Its first teaser was unveiled last month and had Tom Hardy’s transformation into the anti-hero.

Venom is one of the most fascinating characters in the comics, and although it has gotten its live-action version before in Sam Raimi’s film, it was not received well. This time it would seem that Sony means business and that is why we have an A-lister (and a great actor to boot) donning the role.

The lore says that Spider-Man got a parasitic creature called symbiote stuck to his body. While it gave him enhanced strength, it also made him aggressive. The power it gave was seductive, but Spidey, being the noble web-slinger he is, decided to get rid of it. The symbiote was not done, though. It stuck to Eddie Brock, a rival of Spider-man’s alter-ego Peter Parker, and the former becomes Venom. Since we do not know if Venom is set in the same universe as Tom Holland’s Spider-man, we have no idea how Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock will get his symbiote.

(IANS inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd