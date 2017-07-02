Spiderman: Homecoming actor Tom Holland wants to stay in London

Tom Holland who will soon be seen as the web-spinning superhero in Spider Man: Homecoming, said that he prefers to stay in London. Tom Holland who will soon be seen as the web-spinning superhero in Spider Man: Homecoming, said that he prefers to stay in London.

English actor Tom Holland, who is currently gearing up for the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, said he wanted to stay in London for as long as he could. The 21-year-old actor, however, added he also loved the Los Angeles sunshine, reported Contactmusic. “I’m a London boy, born and bred, and I’ll be there for as long as I can. But that said, I do love Los Angeles, I love the sunshine and one day I’m sure I’ll be here,” Holland said.

Meanwhile, the actor previously revealed both Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. – who too play Marvel superheroes – were on hand to give him advice about fame. Recently he showed up at the premiere of Spider Man Homecoming, where he was accompanied by by an actor in full Spider-Man costume who was lying on the bonnet of a car and performing back flips for the crowd. Spider Man had made a cameo in Captain America: Civil War.

“I think for me I’ve realized the responsibility of being a role model for young kids everywhere,” Tom Holland told reporters, adding that the character’s motto that “with great power comes great responsibility”, resonated with him. The film is the first time that Spider-Man, one of Disney-owned Marvel’s most popular characters, is the lead in a film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, championed the cause of getting Spider-Man into the Disney-run sphere.

“Now we have the first time Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe where he belongs,” he stated at the premiere, adding “I sort of am still pinching myself. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe we’re premiering the movie tonight and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

The film sees Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr, another staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who has featured in several of the series’ films, taking a co-starring role alongside Holland. The film is all set to release in European cinemas next week on July 5, and July 7 in the United States. Spider Man will mark Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third film this year after Logan and Guardians Of The Galaxy.

