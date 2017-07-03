Spiderman: Homecoming actor Tom Holland hired best friend as assistant to stay real

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming will mark Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third film Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming will mark Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third film

British actor Tom Holland said he employed his close friend as his assistant to stay grounded. The 21-year-old actor’s life has changed dramatically since he was cast as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the Marvel movies. Tom Holland said he was delighted to be able to share his new lifestyle with his childhood friend, reported Contactmusic.

“I had my best mate, Harrison, with me through all this and having him with me has been my touchstone to reality,” Holland said. Meanwhile, the actor previously also revealed both Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. – who too play Marvel superheroes Thor and Iron Man respectively – were on hand to give him advice about fame.

“He was on the payroll as my assistant, but it was just a way to have my best mate with me through this journey, to enjoy it with him and have that same excitement and buzz we would have had as kids, going through an experience like that.”

The actor who is currently gearing up for the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, said he wanted to stay in London for as long as he could. The 21-year-old actor, however, added he also loved the Los Angeles sunshine, reported Contactmusic. “I’m a London boy, born and bred, and I’ll be there for as long as I can. But that said, I do love Los Angeles, I love the sunshine and one day I’m sure I’ll be here,” Holland said.

The film is all set to release in European cinemas next week on July 5, and July 7 in the United States. Spider Man: Homecoming will mark Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third film this year after Logan and Guardians Of The Galaxy.

