Spider-Man swings into Marvel Universe for latest film, Spider-Man: Homecoming

Tom Holland showed up at the premiere accompanied by an actor in full Spider-Man costume Tom Holland showed up at the premiere accompanied by an actor in full Spider-Man costume

Fans were crawling up the walls with excitement as the stars of Spider-Man: Homecoming swung into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe series of films, which have dominated the global box office for years. British actor Tom Holland, who plays the web-slinging hero, showed up at the premiere accompanied by an actor in full Spider-Man costume who was lying on the bonnet of a car and performing back flips for the crowd.

“I think for me I’ve realized the responsibility of being a role model for young kids everywhere,” Tom Holland told reporters, adding that the character’s motto that “with great power comes great responsibility”, resonated with him. The film is the first time that Spider-Man, one of Disney-owned Marvel’s most popular characters, is the lead in a film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, championed the cause of getting Spider-Man into the Disney-run sphere.

“Now we have the first time Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe where he belongs,” he stated at the premiere, adding “I sort of am still pinching myself. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe we’re premiering the movie tonight and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

The film sees Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr, another staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who has featured in several of the series’ films, taking a co-starring role alongside Holland.

The film is all set to release in European cinemas next week on July 5, and July 7 in the United States.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App