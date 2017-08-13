Spider-man spin-off ‘Silver and Black’ release date out

Silver and Black will release on February 8, 2019. Silver and Black will release on February 8, 2019.

Sony has set the release date for Spider-Man spin-off Silver and Black. The female-centered adaptation on Marvel characters Silver Sable and Black Cat will arrive in cinemas on February 8, 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who will also rewrite the Silver and Black script, which was originally written by Thor: The Dark World scribe Christopher Yost. The new film is on the floors and is meant to follow the release of Venom, another Spider-Man universe expansion film, starring Tom Hardy, with Ruben Fleischer directing it. Venom will release on October 5, 2018.

Silver Sable and Black Cat are characters that have a lot in common. Both have been involved in romantic relationships with our friendly neighbourhood web slinger. They both are known to have been on both the good and bad sides and, thus, share a similarity with the DC character Catwoman. However, since neither of these characters are as well-known even in their comic book avatars, it will be interesting to see how Sony intends to publicise the characters among viewers as a summer superhero popcorn flick.

Venom, the film that will precede Silver and Black, is another story, however. Venom is one of the most famous characters in the Spider-man universe and has appeared on the big screen once before. He oscillates between antihero (who sometimes works with Spider-man) and a formidable villain. The character’s on-screen avatar was played by Topher Grace in 2007 in the third film of Sam Raimi’s Spider-man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst.

Both of these films are part of Sony’s cinematic universe, which is separate from Marvel’s series.

