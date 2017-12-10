Spider-man Into the Spider-Verse trailer: Watch Miles Morales in action in this gorgeous trailer

Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse will release on December 14, 2018. Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse will release on December 14, 2018.

Although Miles Morales has been confirmed to be in Marvel Cinematic Universe, chances are we will not see him anytime soon in live-action. The half-latino, half-African-American version of the web-slinger can be seen manoeuvring through the streets of New York City in a trailer released by Sony Pictures. He stops by Peter Parker’s grave (to pay respects?) and then continues swinging through the city as Vince Staples raps in the background.

It is revealed that Miles Morales is not the only Spider-Man. Towards the end of the trailer, Miles asks, “How many of us are there?” to somebody who seems like another Spider-Man. Thus ‘Spider-Verse’ in the title. While it is getting tiresome how every studio is incorporating multiple superheroes into one film as though they are convinced standalone films with one superhero would not work, I am genuinely excited to see this film.

Also, may we expect to see Pavitr Prabhakar’s Indian Spider-Man? Please? The art-design of the film looks pretty gorgeous and the film seems to have far more details than a typical animated superhero film, which is probably why it will get a huge theatrical release. There is not much known about the plot.

Shameik Moore voices Miles Morales. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse also stars Liev Schreiber, Mahershala Ali and Brian Tyree Henry. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay by Phil Lord. The film is scheduled for a December 14, 2018 release.

