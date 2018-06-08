Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse trailer: Miles Morales deals with daddy issues

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse releases on December 14, 2018. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse releases on December 14, 2018.

Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse has a new trailer and we get a deeper look at the character of Miles Morales, voiced in the film by Shameik Moore. And just like the first trailer, the second one looks absolutely gorgeous, making the animated film worth waiting. We are also told that the world wherein Into the Spider-Verse is set in a parallel world where Koca-Soda is the popular soft drink instead of Coca-Cola.

Miles Morales, the most popular Spider-Man after Peter Parker, is a relatively new web-slinger that has become popular due to his easy-going attitude. But even in the film, there are other Spider-Men, including an older Peter Parker, voiced by Jake Johnson. There is even a scene with Spider-Gwen, Gwen Stacy’s alter-ego in comics. The trailer indicates that Miles will be mentored by Peter.

The film is beautifully animated. The aesthetic is like the Blade Runner series, only sleeker. The trailer also underlines why Spider-Man is so popular. It is because he has issues an everyday kid would face. Miles wants to just walk to school, but his father Jefferson Davis (voiced by Brian Tyree Henry) would not hear of it. The kid suffers the embarrassment of being towed away to school in a police vehicle.

Then there is Miles dealing with his new-found powers. Of course, Peter Parker is here to help him, but he may not be that good a teacher. Into the Spider-Verse is also self-referential. Miles Morales explains that his world is a different world from ours. Later on, Miles wonders aloud, “How many Spider-people are there?” Peter replies, “Save it for Comic-Con.”

