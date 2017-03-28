Tom Holland: Didn’t meet Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield to prepare for Spider-Man Homecoming

The makers of Spider-Man: Homecoming released two posted of the film recently. The makers of Spider-Man: Homecoming released two posted of the film recently.

Actor Tom Holland says he didn’t reach out to actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to prepare for the role of Spider-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Holland is currently gearing up for Spider-Man: Homecoming. Maguire and Garfield have previously portrayed the superhero in different film franchises.

“I wasn’t in touch with them (Maguire and Garfield). They both said some really lovely things about me online. I met Andrew at the BAFTAs the other day. It was cool. He’s such a nice guy and we had a great chat and went our separate ways,” Holland told variety.com.

Holland said that when he met Garfield, they mainly talked about their professional careers.

“We just talked about how fantastic he’s been doing and all the brilliant movies he’s been in lately. He talked to me about how excited I must be and how happy he was for me. It was all great,” he said.

The makers of Spider-Man: Homecoming released two posted of the film recently. In one of the posters we saw Spidey hanging from the Avengers headquarters in New York. And in the other one, he is doing completely different stuff. he isn’t donning his action avatar, rather he is chilling. Peter Parker, the man behind the mask, is seen listening to some music, just chilling and in the background are all the skyscrapers of the New York City. Look closer, and you can spot the Avengers tower as well.

Tom Holland also made news sometime back when he shared a video on Instagram where he is burning a script of Marvel. While fans kept wondering why he did that, he explained that the actors are not allowed to carry the copies of their scripts outside the Marvel Studios.

Tom Holland, who is also a part of Infinity War, said that it was Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr who convinced Marvel that he’s the right person to join the MCU. Other superheroes that have been confirmed for Avengers: Infinity War include Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, Hawkeye, Hulk, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Captain America, Thor, Vision, Winter Soldier and Wong.

