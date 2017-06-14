Spider-Man Homecoming: Tom Holland’s ‘coolest mentor’ Iron Man is trying hard to make him an Avenger. Watch video

Spider-Man made his Marvel debut in Captain America: Civil War. Spider-Man made his Marvel debut in Captain America: Civil War.

Tom Holland aka Spider-Man has a lot to prove before he qualifies to be an Avenger. And more than impressing the Marvel fans across the world in his upcoming film Spider-Man: Homecoming, he needs to prove his worth to Iron Man, whom he considers his mentor and big brother. After making an exciting debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: Civil War, the ‘friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man’ Peter Parker cannot wait to explore his newfound identity as the web-slinging hero, and guiding him through is Tony Stark aka Iron Man, played by actor Robert Downey, Jr. But what’s making Peter swell with pride is, only he can say “Iron-Man-is-my-mentor cool.”

In a latest video from MCU, Robert is speaking about Tony mentoring Peter. “Tony is keeping a real close eye on him and making sure that he is a worthy recruit for the Avengers. He’s quite gifted and a very talented guy… I think with a little bit more mentoring, you’ll be a real asset to the team.” We saw in Civil War how Tony recruited Peter, leaving many wondering whether the youngest of the lot would fit in or not. But the way he fought at the Leipzig/Halle Airport with the perfect dose of humour and punches, not only the Avengers, but even Marvel fanatics accepted him with open arms.

Robert has been sharing a lot of interesting posts on his Twitter page, to promote Spider-Man: Homecoming. Check out some of his tweets.

Considering Tony got Peter onboard, it is his duty to train him for Infinity War, and a prelude to that will be Spider-Man: Homecoming where Peter will test his prowess. “Peter Parker is constantly learning throughout the movie and he is trying to prove himself to Tony that he is ready to be an Avenger. He is old enough to take on bigger tasks,” Tom Holland spoke in the video.

But the best is when Robert reveals the advice he gave to Spidey in Homecoming. “Don’t do anything, I would do. And definitely, don’t do anything I wouldn’t do. There’s a little grey area in there and that’s where you operate,” Tony quipped to Peter.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is a reboot to the blockbuster franchise and has Tom Holland replacing Andrew Garfield as the superhero. While on one side it has Peter Parker gearing up to come at par with the other Avengers – Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Vision, Scarlet Witch among others, he also has to face Vulture, played by Michael Keaton, in the latest film. Spider-Man: Homecoming releases on July 7.

