Spider-Man Homecoming: Tiger Shroff is Spidey’s voice in Hindi, watch video

Tiger Shroff, who has enthralled the audience with his superhero avatar in A Flying Jatt, will be lending his voice for Hindi dubbed version of Spider-Man: Homecoming. The actor announced the news today on his Twitter page and seemed thrilled to lend his voice to one of his favourite superheroes. In a video that the actor shared, Tiger tells us he has been a fan of Spider-Man since his childhood.

“I have been a huge fan of Spider-Man growing up. Today I can say am very blessed and lucky enough to be the voice of Hindi Spider Man: Homecoming,” Tiger says in the video.

When asked about his association, Tiger said, “I can’t express enough my excitement to be the voice of my childhood superhero Spider-Man in Hindi. I have grown up watching Spider-Man movies and I must say that he is the one superhero character I have always wished to play. I am glad that Sony Pictures Entertainment, India approached me for this. I can promise, Spider-Man: Homecoming is a fun, action-filled roller coaster ride and is unlike any other Spider-Man films you may have seen earlier. It is hands down the best epic entertainer this summer. I just can’t wait for the film’s release and I hope audiences like me as Spidey’s voice in Hindi.”

Vivek Krishnani, MD – Sony Pictures Entertainment India, adds “Spider-Man is unarguably, India’s most loved superhero. With a fan base from 8 to 80, he is the only superhero with a universal and mass appeal. We are thrilled to have Tiger Shroff as the voice of Spider-Man/ Peter Parker in Hindi in Spider-Man: Homecoming which takes the story to an altogether next level, with Spider-Man now becoming a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tiger is not just a youth icon but has a strong appeal among family audiences, who prefer clean entertainers. Tiger’s appeal and popularity extend to the millennials. For us, it’s not just the voice but also the fact that Tiger embodies dexterity and physical agility that one associates with Spider-Man, which makes this association truly special and exciting.”

The Spider Man: Homecoming will hit theatres on July 7.

