Tom Holland’s Spider-man: Homecoming sequel in works?

Tom Holland will reprise the role of Spider-man in Avengers: Infinity Wars, slated to be released on May 4, 2018. Tom Holland will reprise the role of Spider-man in Avengers: Infinity Wars, slated to be released on May 4, 2018.

After successfully relaunching the Spider-Man franchise with Tom Holland-starrer Spider-man: Homecoming, Sony and Marvel are planning to retain director Jon Watts for its sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Watts is in talks to return to the director’s chair for Spider-Man: Homecoming follow-up. The currently untitled sequel is already slated for July 5, 2019 release. Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker in the sequel. In Homecoming, Parker is a sophomore in high school trying to adjust to regular Brooklyn life after his adventures with the Avengers.

The inclusion of Tom Holland’s Spider-man became possible only after Marvel and Sony, who owned the rights to the character and its adaptation into movies, made a historic and fan-pleasing deal. The character first appeared in Captain American: Civil War fighting alongside Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr) faction. It was brief appearance but pleased critics and audiences alike. Spider-man will also be seen in the third iteration in Marvel’s Avengers series, Avengers: Infinity War which is slated to be released on May 4, 2018.

Interestingly, Tom Hollan is the third actor who has donned the role of friendly neighbourhood web slinger. Tobey Maguire was the first actor in 2002 film Spider-man directed by Sam Riami. It was successful on both critical and commercial fronts and spawned two sequels: Spider-man 2 and Spider-man 3. The trilogy was a success and except for the third film, it was well-received by critics too.

Then came Andrew Garfield whose representation was commended but the films themselves not so much. After the second film, the trilogy was abandoned and gave way to Tom Holland’s

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App