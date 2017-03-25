Spider-Man Homecoming posters: Tom Holland proves why he is the coolest Spidey. See pics

Spider-Man Homecoming posters were released on the official Spider-Man Twitter page. Spider-Man Homecoming posters were released on the official Spider-Man Twitter page.

The new posters of Spider-Man homecoming look pretty great. Out of the two new posters, there is a personal favourite of course! In this, Spidey is not mid-air, he is not climbing buildings and neither is he using his web shooters flying from one building to other. Peter Parker, the man behind the mask, is seen listening to some music, just chilling and in the background are all the skyscrapers of the New York City. Look closer, and you can spot the Avengers tower as well.

Oh! and the best part is his uniform. No, we are not talking about his superhero suit, we are talking about the pretty cool yellow thing that he is wearing over the Spidey-suit. Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man promises to be unlike anything we have seen before, because, for once we might get to see the human and the hero striking a fine balance in life.

The official Twitter page of Spider-Man posted this poster and said, “Homework can wait. The city can’t. #SpiderManHomecoming.”

This was then shared by Tom Holland, on his Instagram page where he posted, “tomholland2013Homework can’t wait 😝#spidermanhomecoming.”

He is quite funny, this man. After debuting in Captain America: Civil War, Tom will also be a part of Avengers: Infinity War. He happens to be the funniest Spider-Man we have had so far.

The makers also released a second poster where Spiderman is seen hanging from the Avengers tower. Its caption on the official Twitter page reads, “Straight A superhero. #SpiderManHomecoming.”

It is important to understand that the Spider-Man movies that came before this was all about the superhero’s beginning — how he was poisoned by the bite, how he became the Spidey and so on. However, from the trailer of Spider-Man Homecoming, it was understood that this is going to be different.

The movie is all set to release on July 7.

