Spider-Man Homecoming: Peter Parker to have his own JARVIS. Will he be smarter than Iron Man’s digital assistant?

If you are already thrilled after watching the first trailer of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, then here is more. Now, our latest superhero will have his own digital assistant similar to Iron Man’s JARVIS (Just A Rather Very Intelligent System) in the forthcoming film Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Actor Tom Holland’s character is confirmed to have his own digital assistant just like character Tony Stark from Iron Man has, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“He (Spider-Man) does. Which surprises him, because he doesn’t until Tony deactivates that… deactivates the Training Wheels protocol. So the suit starts doing a bunch of stuff. You know, it does a holographic interface, and things like that,” producer Eric Carroll said on YouTube channel, ScreenRant.

“Most notably, it starts talking to him, and he goes, ‘Oh, this is weird.’ And he starts asking it stuff, but he’s not super slick or Tony Stark smart, who invented the OS and did all this. He is a kid. So he’s like, ‘Um, how do I get to where that thing is?’

“And it’s like, ‘Um, I don’t know. Pretty much drive? How are you going to get there?’ And he’s like, ‘Um, if I didn’t have a car, let’s just say, how would I get there?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, if you walk…’ And he’s like, ‘No, OK, alright … I guess just give me directions and I’ll figure out the HOW I’m getting there’,” Carroll said.

Spider-Man: Homecoming’s trailer released last week. While Peter Parker, played by Tom, is up in arms against Vulture to save New York, giving him full support is his mentor Tony Stark aka Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr. He is tough like any other teacher, who makes Peter realise that becoming a superhero isn’t funny, and he needs to be a responsible one.

Directed by Jon Watts, the remake will see actor Robert Downey Jr reprising his role as Tony Stark.

Zendaya Coleman will portray as character Parker’s high school friend and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Rounding up the main cast is Michael Keaton as the evil Vulture. It is to release in the US in July.

