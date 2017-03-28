Spider-Man Homecoming new trailer: Tom Holland is discovering his superpowers, but is confused. Can Iron Man help? Watch video

Spider-Man Homecoming new trailer: Marvel’s Spider-Man played by Tom Holland is funny, yet ready for any challenge. Spider-Man Homecoming new trailer: Marvel’s Spider-Man played by Tom Holland is funny, yet ready for any challenge.

He is young. He is curious. And he is ready to learn from his mistakes. And above all else, he is unlike all the Spider-Mans we have seen so far. Tom Holland as the new Spidey in the latest trailer of Spider-Man: Homecoming is dripping with the feel of Marvel, in every scene. The new promo clearly suggests that the film traces the youngest Spider-Man’s journey to become the superhero who can fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and eventually take the fight forward in the upcoming Infinity War.

The posters of Spider-Man: Homecoming have been intriguing us enough. And now, its new trailer is only making the wait for July 7, when the film releases, even more difficult. While Peter Parker, played by Tom, is up in arms against Vulture to save New York, giving him full support is his mentor Tony Stark aka Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr. He is tough like any other teacher, who makes Peter realise that becoming a superhero isn’t funny, and he needs to be a responsible one.

The highest point of the trailer is when Iron Man tells Spidey to leave the supervillains to the real superheroes. Well, Tony wants him to be a “friendly, neighborhood Spider-Man.” At one point, Tony even says that he wants Peter to be better (than him) and asks for the Spider-suit back.

Little highlights in the trailer are grabbing eyeballs. When a proud Tony watches Captain America giving speech on the television and when he is holding on to an entire plane, but in his immature shabby suit. Then, there are shots of Avengers Tower overlooking the Manhattan skyline, hinting at how his story is being strongly weaved into Marvel.

As the title suggests, Spider-Man: Homecoming is actually a ‘homecoming’ for the superhero from Sony, back to the Marvel Studios, considering this one lives in an entirely different world. It also stands for the mega deal cracked between Sony and Marvel.

While the film promises to be a completely new territory to explore for our high school Spider-Man, it still gives a deja-vu of the earlier two versions which had actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield playing the titular role. This deal will surely boost both the studios, and add to the strength of the Avengers who will be facing the Marvel’s biggest villain Thanos in the Infinity War, which releases next year. Apart from that, the new Spider-Man will also boost of the superhero’s standalone ventures, which are already the talk of the town.

