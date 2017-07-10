Spider-Man Homecoming, Dunkirk, A Ghost Story, 5 films which cannot be missed this July

War of the Planet of the Apes is the third iteration in the series. Spider-man: Homecoming is the reboot of the character. War of the Planet of the Apes is the third iteration in the series. Spider-man: Homecoming is the reboot of the character.

June was something of a mixed bag for Hollywood. While it started out with a bang in the form of Patty Jenkins directed Wonder Woman, the success of which must have surprised Warner Bros and DC themselves, other big budget movies like The Mummy and the fifth iteration of Transformers series, The Last Knight, did not fare so well. How is July going to be? We do not know, but here is the list of five movies going to be released this month that no movie buff worth one’s salt should miss.

(1) Spider-Man: Homecoming

When Tom Holland appeared as Spiderman briefly in Captain America: Civil War, everybody was surprised with the ease the young actor seemed in Spidey’s shoes. We saw him and said, “He IS Spiderman!” One of the most awaited films of the year, Spider-Man: Homecoming has already impressed, nay dazzled, critics around the world. Whoever has seen it wants to see it again. And as an Indian Hollywood fan you have two alternatives – you can enjoy the Hindi dubbed version, if that’s your thing, in which Tiger Shroff has voiced Spidey, or, this is the one we recommend even though we are sure Tiger has done great work, you can watch the bonafide Tom Holland version.

(2) Dunkirk

Dunkirk, on paper, does not sound that very much interesting. Well, how can you make a good war film based on an evacuation, no matter how miraculous it was? Throw Christopher Nolan in the mix, and the idea suddenly sounds appealing. Dunkirk has a stellar cast with two Nolan regulars, Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, the debutant One Direction star Harry Styles and it has all the makings of another great piece of cinema in Nolan’s glorious filmography.

(3) War of the Planet of the Apes

The third film in the beloved Planet of the Apes series sees the ace motion capture actor Andy Serkis once again donning the role of the badass leader of the apes, Caesar, who has to face Colonel McCollough, played by menace exuding Woody Harrelson, who is intent on wiping out every ape from the face of the earth. The series is known for its visual effects and is one of the few film series that has got the motion capture and CGI near perfect. It promises a grand spectacle that must be witnessed on the big screen, or not at all.

(4) Lady Macbeth

Lady Macbeth is not as you might assume a Shakespeare adaptation. It is instead based on the Russian novel Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, but only loosely. The setting is the most marked change – Victorian England. The heroine – played by Florence Pugh – is not too different from her namesake from the Shakespeare’s tragedy judging purely by the trailers. That is when you know you are in for an absolute treat. The film has been receiving rave reviews and seems like a feminist’s delight.

(5) A Ghost Story

Starring Casey Affleck, fresh from his Oscar win, A Ghost Story is not a horror film as such, but it does have a ghost. After Casey Affleck’s character dies, he awakens as a ghost clad in a sheet with two holes for eyes – probably harking back to the classic cartoons. But there is nothing cartoony about this film. Affleck, who was previously known only as the younger brother of Ben Affleck, is clearly a more confident actor now and has delivered a brilliantly expressive performance with minimal dialogue.

