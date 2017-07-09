Spider-man: Homecoming actor wants to fight the incredible Hulk

Hulk with his uncontrollable anger has a history of fighting his teammates like Thor and Iron Man. Hulk with his uncontrollable anger has a history of fighting his teammates like Thor and Iron Man.

Actor Tom Holland would like to see the Hulk take down Spider-Man in a future movie. The 21-year-old actor plays the web-slinger in Spider-Man: Homecoming and has expressed his desire to have Marvel’s favourite green giant team up with Peter Parker’s alter-ego for a spin-off because he would love to see them have a face-off, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked who he would like Spider-Man to join in the future, Holland told MTV, “I really like the idea of Spider-Man and Hulk. There’s a really amazing picture from the comics where Spider-Man is sitting on a lamppost staring at Hulk, and I think that could be a really… there’s so many jokes you can make about the big green guy, so I think that would be a lot of fun.” Previously, Hulk has fought with two of his Avengers teammates in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – Thor in the first film Avengers and Iron Man in the sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron.

“I think it would be quite interesting to see Hulk try and squash him like a bug, like a sort of big brother-little brother type fight situation rather than a proper fight, just to see them have it off with each other, it would be really fun.” Tom Holland’s performance in Spider-man: Homecoming has been praised almost universally by the critics and the film too has received rave reviews across the spectrum. Tom Holland made a brief appearance as Spider-man before his standalone film in Captain America: Civil War as an ally to Iron Man’s faction.

