Spider-man: Homecoming actor wants to fight the incredible Hulk

Hulk has fought with his Avengers teammates before because of his uncontrollable anger and with his immense power it is hard to overpower him. Both of his teammates - Iron Man and Thor - have struggled to control him with all their resources and weapons.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 9, 2017 6:10 pm
spiderman, hulk, tom holland, tom holland spiderman, mark ruffalo Hulk with his uncontrollable anger has a history of fighting his teammates like Thor and Iron Man.
Actor Tom Holland would like to see the Hulk take down Spider-Man in a future movie. The 21-year-old actor plays the web-slinger in Spider-Man: Homecoming and has expressed his desire to have Marvel’s favourite green giant team up with Peter Parker’s alter-ego for a spin-off because he would love to see them have a face-off, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked who he would like Spider-Man to join in the future, Holland told MTV, “I really like the idea of Spider-Man and Hulk. There’s a really amazing picture from the comics where Spider-Man is sitting on a lamppost staring at Hulk, and I think that could be a really… there’s so many jokes you can make about the big green guy, so I think that would be a lot of fun.” Previously, Hulk has fought with two of his Avengers teammates in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – Thor in the first film Avengers and Iron Man in the sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron.

“I think it would be quite interesting to see Hulk try and squash him like a bug, like a sort of big brother-little brother type fight situation rather than a proper fight, just to see them have it off with each other, it would be really fun.” Tom Holland’s performance in Spider-man: Homecoming has been praised almost universally by the critics and the film too has received rave reviews across the spectrum. Tom Holland made a brief appearance as Spider-man before his standalone film in Captain America: Civil War as an ally to Iron Man’s faction.

