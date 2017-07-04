Spider-Man Homecoming actor Robert Downey Jr says Tom Holland is a very physically talented guy

Spider-Man Homecoming will release on July 7. Spider-Man Homecoming will release on July 7.

Actor Robert Downey Jr says Tom Holland is the right man to follow in the footsteps of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as superhero Spider-Man.

Speaking with Sunday Herald Sun, Downey Jr praised Holland, reports news.com.au.

He said: “Tom is the perfect man for the job. He’s enthusiastic, bright and gifted, a very physically talented guy by virtue of his dance and acrobatic background. He has just the right combination of elements required to bring a new take on the character.”

Holland, 20, was introduced as Spider-Man last year in Captain America: Civil War. He is now looking forward to his first solo movie Spider-Man: Homecoming. The Sony Pictures Entertainment film will release in India on July 7.

He will also be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, which is slated to release in 2018. Holland will follow up his act in “Avengers 4”, and then a second solo outing is also planned.

Holland follows in the footsteps of Tobey Maguire, who starred in Sam Raimi’s original trilogy of Spider-Man movies, and Andrew Garfield, who played Spider-Man in the two Amazing Spider-Man reboot movies.

The movies will air in India on Star Movies and Star Movies HD on Saturday as part of Star Movies #Trending, through which the channel will bring movies associated with the big franchises onto the small screen in anticipation of the release of the new part.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff would be giving the film a Bollywood touch by lending his voice to Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Hindi version. Tom Holland recently watched Tiger’s previous performances and was extremely happy about him doing the Hindi version.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App