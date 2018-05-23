Solo A Star Wars Story: Who is the villain?

Woody Harrelson in a still from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Woody Harrelson in a still from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Solo: A Star Wars Story’s release is less than a week away now and we know little about the film’s villain. This is quite appropriate as this film is about one of the greatest characters in cinema and explores his past before he met the Skywalkers and the events of the original trilogy occurred. Alden Ehrenreich plays the title role, taking over the mantle from the legendary Harrison Ford, and the look and feel of his performance as seen in the trailers have received mixed reception. Reviews are, however, mostly positive.

That was the hero. What about the villain? Most of us know little of Solo: A Star Wars Story’s villains. This is strange, since Star Wars films have been defined by its superb bad guys. Think Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Kylo Ren, Snoke, Jabba the Hutt Boba Fett, and so on. It is natural that a character like Han Solo would overshadow the villain. But who is the primary bad guy in the film? And who is playing the character?

The reason is Disney and Lucasfilm have not made it clear. There seem to be multiple villains in a movie that is full of morally ambiguous characters including Han himself. First is Paul Bettany’s Dryden Vos. We get only fleeting glimpses of the character, but he seems to be a crime lord. At one point he seems to be having a tantrum. Bettany himself has said that he is an intergalactic gangster. It is he who hires Han and others to do a particular job. Perhaps Han and team will screw up a job and Dryden will show his villainous fangs?

Paul Bettany in a still from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Paul Bettany in a still from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The second potential villain is Woody Harrelson’s Tobias Beckett. Now, he is described as Han’s mentor again and again. And he may be, but he also may turn out to be a bad guy. “Let me give you some advice. Assume everyone will betray you, and you will never be disappointed,” he says at one point. Will he be the betrayer?

Enfys Nest is another character who might be the ultimate Big Bad. She will be at least a minor villain. She is an armoured woman whose face we have not seen yet. She seems to be the leader of a separate band of pirates called Cloud-Riders. I am certain it is a she because of the details that emerged last month. If those details are reliable, she will be only the second female villain in the Star Wars franchise after Gwendoline Christie’s Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will release on May 25.

