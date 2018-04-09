Solo A Star Wars Story trailer: Han Solo undertakes his first Millennium Falcon trip and meets Chewbacca

Solo: A Star Wars Story will release on May 25. Solo: A Star Wars Story will release on May 25.

Do we really need a standalone film on Han Solo? Well, now that we’ve seen the trailer of Solo: A Star Wars Story, we are convinced it is needed. The trailer follows the first look of the much-awaited film which was released during the Super Bowl. While the teaser opened with a young recruit pronouncing that “I’m going to be a pilot, the best in the galaxy”, the trailer indeed gives us enough glimpses of how he went on to create history with his ambition!

The new footage has more of the young Han Solo, in fact, a lot of him. The trailer opens with Qi’Ra played by Emilia Clarke (famously known as Daenerys Targarean in Game of Thrones) asking Alden Ehrenreich aka Han Solo what was he after – revenge, money or something else? Han is soon recruited for a job and we have him telling Woody Harrelson aka Tobias Beckett that he was a driver, a flyer and has “waited for a long time for a shot like this.”

The two-minute long trailer also shows the youthful Han embarking on his first trip to the new Millennium Falcon undertaking a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld. In the course of his adventures, he also befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian. This film will reveal how Han Solo began his journey that eventually set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes. With nostalgic references to the previous Star Wars films like “I’ve got a really good feeling about this”, the trailer gives a perfect dose of emotions to the fans of the franchise.

Watch | Solo: A Star Wars Story Official Trailer

Solo: A Star Wars Story is the second Star Wars anthology film which follows the 2016 film Rogue One (this one followed events immediately before the original Star Wars film). The latest one is a stand-alone installment set prior to the story of the original 1977 film.

Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany. It will hit the screens on May 25.

