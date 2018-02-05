Solo A Star Wars Story teaser: It’s all about action, ambition and young Han Solo becoming the ultimate hero

The first look of Solo: A Star Wars Story promises lots of action and drama. The first look of Solo: A Star Wars Story promises lots of action and drama.

The first look of upcoming Star Wars film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, hit the screen briefly during the Super Bowl game, and it is safe to say that things look promising. The teaser opens with a shot of a recruiting officer asking a young and ambitious recruit which branch he is interested in joining, and the latter answers, “I’m going to be a pilot, the best in the galaxy.” The rest, as they say, is history.

Through the tiny teaser, we get glimpses of a new-looking Millennium Falcon, Woody Harrelson’s Beckett, Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian, Chewbacca, and of course, our hero, Alden Ehrenreich. Action, drama, and speeders fly around the screen, holding our attention like glue.

Fanboys and fangirls had been anxiously awaiting the first look of the much-anticipated movie since Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit the big screen last December. And now their dreams are finally going to come true with Solo: A Star Wars Story. Exciting, to say the least!

Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, is basically on origin story, which will see Han Solo become the hero everyone grows to love and admire. The film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany. The movie is slated to release on the May 25, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd