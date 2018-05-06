Solo A Star Wars Story outsells Black Panther in advanced ticket sales

Solo: A Star Wars Story will release on May 25. Solo: A Star Wars Story will release on May 25.

The presales of Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story has out-sold the presales of the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, times two. Tickets for the Star Wars installment made double the haul of that of the Marvel movie in the first 24 hours of its release on Fandango, an American ticketing company, according to The Variety.

The Variety magazine quoted Fandango that Solo: A Star Wars Story was only outdone by Avengers: Infinity War, becoming the second-best film to gross such numbers for the presales of the year. The space-opera movie revolves around the character Han Solo, a regular of the Star Wars universe.

Solo is the second anthology film in the Star Wars franchise after Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and tells the story of Han Solo, one of the most loved characters in cinema (he was incidentally voted the third-most popular movie character after Indiana Jones and Batman last year). Alden Ehrenreich portrays the role of the smuggler that was made famous by the legendary Harrison Ford.

Ford donned the role for the first time in the original Star Wars of 1977, now called Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. Solo: A Star Wars Story tell the story of Han Solo before he ever met Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Here is the official synopsis of the film, “Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story’s ensemble cast includes Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, and Woody Harrelson. It is directed by Ron Howard and is slated to hit the screens on May 25.

(With ANI inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd