Mark Hamill just spoiled a huge cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story

Just like the phrase “I’ve got a bad feeling about this” has made its way to almost all Star Wars movies over the years, the droids R2-D2 and C-3PO have had cameos or full-fledged feature roles in most of the movies.

And looks like Lucasfilm is about to continue its winning streak. Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill, who isn’t likely to pop up in the upcoming Solo: A Stars Wars Story accidentally revealed that the droid C-3PO and the actor who voices him Anthony Daniels are definitely going to be there in the film.

“Anthony Daniels was so happy, ‘cause he’s in every single Star Wars movie. Every single one,” Hamill said while appearing on the Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart podcast. “All the prequels, he’s in Rogue One, he’s in Solo… Whoops! I hope that’s not…But anyway, he’s in Every. Single. Star Wars movie. That’s not such a reveal, all Star Wars fans expect him to be in every movie.”

Now it remains to be seen whether Threepio will have a direct contact with Han. But since 3PO is getting a cameo, it remains likely that R2-D2 gets one too, the pair have been inseparable in the past. But since Solo is set to take place before Rogue One, we don’t know how that will shape out.

But since Hamill didn’t mention whether Daniels will appear as 3PO, there is a slight possibility that he takes up another role in the movie. Like it happened in Episode II: Attack of the Clones, where apart from 3PO, Daniels also had a blink-and-miss appearance as a human in the club scene.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theatres on May 25. The film’s advance bookings sale has already broken a number of records across the globe.

