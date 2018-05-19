Solo A Star Wars Story writer: Lando Calrissian is pan-sexual

Donald Glover plays the role of Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Donald Glover plays the role of Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Solo: A Star Wars Story scribe Jonathan Kasdan has revealed that the character of Lando Calrissian is pansexual. In an interview with Huffpost, Jonathan, who wrote the film’s story with his father Lawrence Kasdan, revealed that Lando, who is portrayed by singer-actor Donald Glover in the new film, is “pansexual” which means that he is “not limited in sexual choice with regard to biological sex, gender, or gender identity”. Billy Dee Williams portrayed the role in the original trilogy.

“There’s a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee’s (portrayal of Lando’s) sexuality. I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie. I think it’s time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity – sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of,” Jonathan said.

Lawrence Kasdan has written for Star Wars movies before, most notably in The Empire Strikes Back that is widely considered as one of the best Star Wars films.

“He doesn’t make any hard and fast rules. I think it’s fun,” Kasdan continued. “I don’t know where it will go.” Star Wars franchise is set in a certain galaxy that is not ours. Many fans have wondered if queers exist in that galaxy. Turns out they do, and Solo: A Star Wars Story will have the answer.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is the story of Han Solo and how he gained the possession of the Millennium Falcon and met Lando and his co-pilot and best friend Wookiee Chewbacca, stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton and Woody Harrelson among others. Ron Howard helms the film after taking over the reins from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The film’s story is set before the events of the original Star Wars film.

Solo: A Star Wars Story releases on May 25.

