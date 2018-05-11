Follow Us:
Friday, May 11, 2018
Solo A Star Wars Story’s first reactions are in and they sound promising

The early reactions for Solo: A Star Wars Story are pouring in already and it looks like fans of the Star Wars franchise will be queueing up to watch this film on May 25.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 11, 2018 5:19:01 pm
solo a star wars story Solo: A Star Wars Story releases on May 25.
The much-awaited Solo: A Star Wars Story had its grand premiere on Thursday and while the official reviews are yet to come in, many fans have started putting up their reactions about the film on Twitter. The early reactions of this standalone film from the Star Wars universe are mostly positive and this has further intrigued the audience.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is the story of Han Solo and how he gained the possession of the Millennium Falcon, stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson among others. This Ron Howard directorial hits the screens on May 25 and from the reactions on Twitter, it looks like many Star Wars fans will be queueing up outside the theatres to catch this film. Solo A Star Wars Story will also be screened at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival on May 15.

Before the release of this film, many fans were quite wary of seeing Han Solo in a younger avatar. Harrison Ford’s association with this character has held a deep impression in the minds of the audience but looks like Alden Ehrenreich has taken the task given to him very seriously.

With Avengers Infinity War making records at the global box office, Solo: A Star Wars Story is up against a tough competitor. And with Deadpool 2 releasing on May 16, Solo: A Star Wars Story will likely witness a challenge at the ticket counters.

Check out some of the reactions from the viewers of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

