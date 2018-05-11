Solo A Star Wars Story’s first reactions are in and they sound promising

Solo: A Star Wars Story releases on May 25. Solo: A Star Wars Story releases on May 25.

The much-awaited Solo: A Star Wars Story had its grand premiere on Thursday and while the official reviews are yet to come in, many fans have started putting up their reactions about the film on Twitter. The early reactions of this standalone film from the Star Wars universe are mostly positive and this has further intrigued the audience.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is the story of Han Solo and how he gained the possession of the Millennium Falcon, stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson among others. This Ron Howard directorial hits the screens on May 25 and from the reactions on Twitter, it looks like many Star Wars fans will be queueing up outside the theatres to catch this film. Solo A Star Wars Story will also be screened at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival on May 15.

Before the release of this film, many fans were quite wary of seeing Han Solo in a younger avatar. Harrison Ford’s association with this character has held a deep impression in the minds of the audience but looks like Alden Ehrenreich has taken the task given to him very seriously.

With Avengers Infinity War making records at the global box office, Solo: A Star Wars Story is up against a tough competitor. And with Deadpool 2 releasing on May 16, Solo: A Star Wars Story will likely witness a challenge at the ticket counters.

Check out some of the reactions from the viewers of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

#SoloAStarWarsStory was a mostly fun adventure and solid performances but with a predictable story. Never will be one of my favorite #StarWars movies but I enjoyed enough of it. — Dennis Tzeng (@ThinkHero) May 11, 2018

#SoloAStarWarsStory: It takes a bit for it to find its feet and for AE to turn on enough charm to make you forget he’s not HF. But once it kicks into its hey-let’s-make-a-crew and yes-also-do-a-heist stuff, it totally flies. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 11, 2018

#SoloAStarWarsStory is reaaaaalllly good. Fun as hell. It’s a straight intergalactic heist movie, kind of refreshing to see a Star Wars movie w/o a Death Star or the rebellion’s fate at stake. Alden Ehrenreich is super impressive as Han, but L3 might be my favorite new character. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) May 11, 2018

I loved #SoloAStarWarsStory so much. It’s a western. A caper. Funny with so much heart. It’s got so much surprises that fans are going to love. Donald Glover is charming x1000. Alden Ehrenreich is a great #HanSolo and just know I’ve been saying this for years! Fave new #StarWars. — Michelle Buchman (@michelledeidre) May 11, 2018

ALDEN EHRENREREICH IS HAN SOLO! The movie is an absolute blast to hyperspace! #SoloPremiere #SoloAStarWarsStory #Solomovie — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) May 11, 2018

Solo: A Star Wars Story is a goddamn delight. It’s a non-stop adventure packed with way more emotion than your expecting. You’ll have a smile on your face the whole time and leave eager for more. pic.twitter.com/fOsF7Tr95L — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 11, 2018

Boom. #SoloAStarWarsStory Loved it. Stay off the internet! Avoid spoilers! Great job @RealRonHoward and cast! — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) May 11, 2018

Wow. Just come out of #SoloAStarWarsStory and can confirm it’s kinda a blast. @donaldglover was as perfect as expected, but Alden Ehrenreich has swagger to match, and spare. — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) May 11, 2018

