Solo A Star Wars Story First Look: Alden Ehrenreich plays the younger Han Solo in this standalone film

Solo A Star Wars Story first look: Alden Ehrenreich stars as Han Solo in this standalone movie. Solo A Star Wars Story first look: Alden Ehrenreich stars as Han Solo in this standalone movie.

Fans are yet to get over the euphoria of Star Wars The Last Jedi and to keep that excitement going, the first look of Solo: A Star Wars Story is here.

The film is a part of the Star Wars franchise but it is a standalone story of a young Han Solo. Played by Harrison Ford, the character of Han Solo was loved through all the Star Wars films. His character’s demise in Star Wars: The Force Awakens shook the audience but here is a film that chronicles his journey before the events of the first Star Wars film.

In Solo: A Star Wars Story, Han Solo will be played by Alden Ehrenreich. The film also stars Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke in pivotal roles. Glover plays Lando Calrissian and Clarke is rumored to play a character named Kira.

Harrison Ford’s association with Han Solo is still ingrained in the audience’s mind and we wonder if Ford will appear in a cameo in the film. He was a part of the original trilogy but reprised his character for Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

Solo: A Star Wars Story has been surrounded with a lot of controversy after the firing of its original directors, Chris Miller and Phil Lord. After their exit, director Ron Howard was brought on board and he reshot many portions of the film. There have also been reports that many technicians working on the film were also replaced after the director duo’s exit.

The first trailer is expected to drop shortly as the film is scheduled to release on May 25, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd