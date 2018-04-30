Solo A Star Wars Story featurette teases Han Solo’s past and a different world

Solo: A Star Wars Story will release on May 25, 2018. Solo: A Star Wars Story will release on May 25, 2018.

A new Solo: A Star Wars Story featurette has been made public by Lucasfilm. Solo is the second anthology film in the Star Wars franchise after Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and tells the story of Han Solo, one of the most loved characters in cinema (he was incidentally voted the third-most popular movie character after Indiana Jones and Batman last year). Alden Ehrenreich portrays the role of the smuggler that was made famous by the legendary Harrison Ford.

The featurette begins with director Ron Howard telling the audiences that the Star Wars universe (or galaxy?) that we will see in this film is different from anything else we have seen in any Star Wars movie. The Empire from the original trilogy has suzerainty over the entire galaxy. People are oppressed. And Han Solo is a unique individual in this milieu. Solo is described by Howard as “an incredibly free spirit.” Donald Glover, who is playing the role of Lando Calrissian in the film, intones, “We are meeting Han right before he becomes the Han that we know.”

Alden Ehrenreich practically underlines the selling point of the film, “You end up getting to see how this guy got to be the way he is. It’s all part of a great expansion – the Han Solo world.” Ron Howard further teases Han’s first meetings with characters like Chewbacca and Lando and his first encounter with the iconic Millenium Falcon.

Emilia Clarke, who plays the character of Qi’ra, says, “He does these stupid things that should never work. And they do.”

Here is the official synopsis of the film, “Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

