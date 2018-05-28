Solo A Star Wars Story box office collection: The film has lowest opening weekend for Disney’s Star Wars films

Solo: A Star Wars Story had production troubles. Solo: A Star Wars Story had production troubles.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is vastly underperforming at both domestic and the international box office. It earned only 83.32 million dollars in North America. Its worldwide collection stands at 148.32 million dollars. International performance is unlikely to save Solo since Star Wars films, as a rule, tend to do well in the domestic market. The film is the lowest earner among the new Star Wars films after Disney took over Lucasfilm. This was unexpected as all the previous three Star Wars films, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, broke multiple box office records. Also, Solo is based on the most popular character in the multi-billion dollar franchise – Han Solo.

The film had difficult production. Its directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the project after creative disagreements and Ron Howard was brought in. The casting of Han Solo, the character that was made iconic by the legendary Harrison Ford, has also been a bone of contention. People say Alden Ehrenreich is neither tall nor charismatic enough. Some others also said Han Solo does not need a movie since it is the mystery about him that is one of the things that makes him so interesting.

Even the reviews of the film, while largely positive, have been pretty lukewarm. It holds a 70% rating at review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “A flawed yet fun and fast-paced space adventure, Solo: A Star Wars Story should satisfy newcomers to the saga as well as longtime fans who check their expectations at the theater door.”

The word-of-mouth could be the only thing that could save this film. But even in that department, there is scarcity. The film is disappointing diehard fans and casual moviegoers are not seeing the appeal of the younger scoundrel-with-a-heart-of-gold with Alden in lead.

