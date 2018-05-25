Solo A Star Wars Story box office collection day 1: Alden Ehrenreich film faces stiff competition

Solo A Star Wars Story box office collection day 1: Alden Ehrenreich stars in the titular role in this movie. Solo A Star Wars Story box office collection day 1: Alden Ehrenreich stars in the titular role in this movie.

Solo: A Star Wars Story recounts the tale of fan-favourite Han Solo before he met the Skywalkers and the whole saga unfolded in the original trilogy. It released today and trade analysts are not exactly pumped up about it. The Star Wars franchise is not really huge in India as it is in other parts of the world. And Solo is not even a part of the main series of films and is instead a spinoff.

Starring Alden Ehrenreich in the titular role, Solo has not generated enough buzz and even the marketing around it seems tame. The film also had production troubles when the earlier director Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the project and Ron Howard was roped in. Star Wars: The Last Jedi could earn only Rs 11.95 crore in its lifetime collection at the Indian box office.

The road for Solo: A Star Wars Story is even more difficult. The Disney and Lucasfilm movie is expected to have the smallest domestic opening weekend collection for Disney’s Star Wars films with boxofficemojo.com’s prediction being around 130 to 150 million dollars. It is still pretty impressive, just not up to the franchise’s standard.

In India, the film faces competition from John Abraham and Diana Penty starrer Parmanu, which should dominate the box office for the next week. Solo will likely have a small audience in India and only those who are diehard Star Wars fanatics will watch it in theatres. Then there is the smaller film Bioscopewala, adapting the childhood Rabindranath Tagore short story for the modern times.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film an average review. In her 2.5 star review, she said, “Part of the action in here is first rate, and the film doesn’t clomp about with metal feet. Which is a good thing. And Ehrenreich and Clarke make a nice pair, even if the former has formidable shoes to fill: how many space cowboys, however deft, can hope to compete with Harrison Ford? And Harrelson comes through, with a few Woody touches.”

