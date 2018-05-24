Five reasons to watch Solo A Star Wars Story

Alden Ehrenreich plays Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Alden Ehrenreich plays Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Solo: A Star Wars Story has had a difficult production. The film had a change of directors when the production was well underway. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left due to some creative differences. Ron Howard was hired and it was he who finished the film. The process was not as messy as Justice League whose director Zack Snyder was fired by Warner Bros since they disliked an early cut. But like with Justice League, some critics say there is a bit of incongruity in the film in terms of tone and that may be the result of it being a product of different visions.

Be that as it may, the film, starring Alden Ehrenreich in the title role, has received mostly positive reviews. It holds a 71% rating at Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregator site. ” A flawed yet fun and fast-paced space adventure, Solo: A Star Wars Story should satisfy newcomers to the saga as well as longtime fans who check their expectations at the theatre door,” the consensus reads.

Han Solo is one of the most popular characters in all of cinema. The character was made immortal by Harrison Ford who portrayed it in the original trilogy and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Thus, the anticipation is still quite high among Star Wars fans for this film. Here are five reasons why you should watch it.

Han Solo: A scoundrel with a heart of gold is how Han is usually described. He is morally ambiguous and that is what makes him relatable unlike other all good or all evil characters that populate films. He is also a lot of fun, with easily the best lines in the franchise and an ironic sense of humour. Although Harrison Ford cannot play the role, it would be nevertheless fun to see how the lovable rascal we meet in 1977’s Star Wars came to be.

Han-Chewie bromance: Epic stories are defined more by bromances than romances. Yes, that speaks volumes about the historically poor depiction of female characters who are often reduced to plot devices with little agency given to them, but so far that has been the case. Frodo Baggins and Samwise Gamgee, Captain Kirk and Spock — there are quite a few examples in case. In Star Wars, Han Solo and Chewbacca’s share a fabled relationship and Solo: A Star Wars Story will show how this bond developed starting from their first meeting.

I've got a good feeling about this.

Supporting cast: With names like Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Paul Bettany, and Thandie Newton; supporting casts seldom get better than this. Donald Glover is the Lando Calrissian from whom Han would win the Millennium Falcon. Woody Harrelson plays the mentor and father figure of Han, Emilia’s character is a bit of mystery. Paul is a crime lord (“intergalactic gangster”) and Thandie plays the wife of Harrelson’s character.

New androids: Droids are somehow necessary for Star Wars films. C-3PO, voiced by the legend Anthony Daniels, is a more realistic character than his human counterparts and with his constant whining, behaves like a typical human being would behave under the dangerous circumstances that the characters find themselves in. There is a C-3PO within all of us. And then there is R2-D2 and the newly introduced BB-8, that are astromech droids (unlike C-3PO, who is a protocol droid), and are actually pivotal to the story. There is no C-3PO in this film, but Anthony Daniels is playing some other role.

John Williams returns: The iconic music composer John Williams has composed the main Star Wars theme and Han Solo theme for the film. Williams, who is a five-time Oscar winner, has composed the score for various blockbusters from the 1960s like Jaws, Superman, Harry Potter apart from Star Wars.

