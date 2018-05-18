Solo A Star Wars Story actor Thandie Newton: Alden Ehrenreich has done a brilliant job

Thandie Newton plays the role of Val in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Thandie Newton plays the role of Val in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Actress Thandie Newton says there are many areas in the Star Wars universe that are intriguing and are begging for deeper investigation.

“I just think you can never get too much of Star Wars. It’s such an enormous world, a galaxy far, far away that you just want more of. There are so many areas that are intriguing and that are begging for deeper investigation. This is one area, but I can imagine so many others,” Newton said in a statement to IANS.

“There’s that sense of passing the tradition of Star Wars from generation to generation, which is very reassuring for people. It hasn’t changed. It’s just evolved,” added the actress, who plays Val in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Solo: A Star Wars Story tells the story of how Han Solo met his future co-pilot Chewbacca before the events in the original 1977 Star Wars. The film is the second anthology film after 2016’s Rogue One. It also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Paul Bettany and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film will release in India on May 25.

How did she become involved in the project and what attracted you to the role?

“The project attracted me initially by the idea of a film devoted to the introduction of Han Solo to the whole Star Wars legacy. I was fascinated by that. And then this really interesting band of people that Han Solo meets on his journey, made up of Woody Harrelson, myself, and a couple of creatures.”

Recalling her fascination with the franchise as a child, she said: “I remember as a child, just absolutely loving Princess Leia and Chewbacca and C-3PO, all these characters that just sort of entered your consciousness and never went away.

“So it’s a modern set of films, but it feels like it’s been part of our culture since the beginning of time. I guess that’s partly because of the whole futuristic element of Star Wars.

Newton feels Ehrenreich has done a brilliant job in the movie. “I think that there’s an anarchic glint in Harrison Ford’s eye all the time, and that’s something which has been instilled in this telling of his story. The actor who plays Han in our movie, Alden Ehrenreich, just does such a brilliant job of finding the character for himself without doing a copycat impersonation of Harrison Ford’s work.

Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo. Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo.

“But he just brings the character to life in such a brilliantly detailed way, which allows you to then connect it to the Han Solo that you know. So it honours it, but it also kind of lifts it to a whole other place.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story released on May 25.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App