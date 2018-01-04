Watch Slender Man trailer: The meme is now a movie with some seriously disturbing visuals

Slender Man trailer: With a ton of creepy visuals, this film takes off from the popularity of slenderman memes. Slender Man trailer: With a ton of creepy visuals, this film takes off from the popularity of slenderman memes.

After making movies based on video games and comic books, it’s now time that a meme has found place on film. Slenderman memes became popular around four years ago but after incidents that left teenagers struggling for their lives, attention was called to the fact that internet or pop culture could have pretty drastic effects on impressionable minds.

Slender Man, the movie, is about the same faceless creature and the trailer of the film builds on its presence. Visuals of worms crawling, teenagers stabbing themselves force you to cringe a little but doesn’t leave a lasting effect. The creepy visuals don’t hide the fact that this two and a half minute trailer actually gives no insight into the plot and we hope that the film isn’t as disappointing.

Watch the trailer here:

The summary of the trailer on YouTube reads, “In a small town in Massachusetts, four high school girls perform a ritual in an attempt to debunk the lore of SLENDER MAN. When one of the girls goes mysteriously missing, they begin to suspect that she is, in fact, HIS latest victim,” but none of this can be figured out from the trailer.

This could be intentional on the part of the makers as they want to maintain the mystery but guess we’ll find that out only when the film releases.

Directed by Sylvain White, the film is scheduled to release in the summer of 2018. Memes and their effects turning into movies has not been done before but this can surely start a new trend. Wonder when we’ll have a movie about Pepe the Frog?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd