Six Million Dollar Man actor Richard Anderson dead at 91

Richard Anderson first portrayed Goldman in the 1973 TV movies The Six Million Dollar Man Richard Anderson first portrayed Goldman in the 1973 TV movies The Six Million Dollar Man

Richard Anderson, the actor who played Oscar Goldman on 1970s hit series The Six Million Dollar Man, passed away at the age of 91. The actor died on Thursday in his Beverly Hills home, reported Variety. Anderson, whose credits spanned more than 180 film and TV roles over six decades, will be best remembered for playing Goldman, leader of secret government agent the OSI, on both The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman.

Anderson first portrayed Goldman in the 1973 TV movies The Six Million Dollar Man: Wine, Women and War and The Six Million Dollar Man: The Solid Gold Kidnapping before the series began in 1974. The Bionic Woman premiered two years later, and the two shows ran simultaneously for two years, with Anderson starring on both.

He then went on to appear in the reunion movies The Return of the Six-Million-Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman (1987), Bionic Showdown: The Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman (1989), and Bionic Ever After? (1994). Anderson’s other film credits include Forbidden Planet, Stanley Kubrick’s Paths of Glory, The Long Hot Summer by Martin Ritt and John Sturges’ Escape From Fort Bravo.

On the TV front, he had been a part of shows, such as Gunsmoke, Hawaii Five-O, Dynasty, Dan August, Perry Mason, The Fugitive, Charlie’s Angels and many more. Anderson’s memoir, co-written with Alan Doshna, “Richard Anderson: At Last… A Memoir, From the Golden Years of M-G-M to The Six Million Dollar Man to Now,” was published in 2015.

Anderson, who was married twice: the first time to Carol Lee Ladd from 1955-56 and then to Katharine Thalberg from 1961-73, is survived by three daughters from the second wife: Ashley, Brooke, and Deva.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App