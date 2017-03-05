‘I’ll Be Your Everything’ singer Tommy Page dies at 46, cause of death unclear

Tommy Page died on Friday. Tommy Page died on Friday.

Singer-songwriter and music industry executive Tommy Page, best known for his single “I’ll be your everything”, has died. He was 46.

He was found dead on Friday. The cause of death was unclear, but according to reports quoting multiple friends, it was an apparent suicide, reports billboard.com.

Page started his career as a recording artiste for Sire Records and topped the Billboard Hot 100 with his single “I’ll be your everything” in April 1990. The song was written by Page, along with Jordan Knight and Danny Wood of Page’s tourmates New Kids on the Block. The group’s Donnie Wahlberg, along with Knight, also had a hand in producing the track.

Page later returned to New York University’s Stern School of Business to pursue his career as a music executive. He recorded nine studio albums and continued to tour throughout his career.

“My whole life I dreamed of having a number one record, ever since I could remember getting into music. I wanted to be on top of the Billboard charts,” Page said in 2011.

Page later joined Warner Bros/Reprise Records, where he served as an artists and repertoire executive and vice president of top 40 promotion. During that time, he helped shape the careers of many successful artistes, including Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette and Green Day.

In 2011, Page left Warner Bros/Reprise to join Billboard as associate publisher. The following year he was promoted to publisher.

In 2013, Page left Billboard to become Pandora’s Vice President of artists and brand partnerships.

Two years later, he joined Cumulus Media as senior vice president of brand partnerships. Page most recently served as vice president of music partnerships at the Village Voice. He continued to record and perform regularly, particularly in Asia.

“We are all mourning the loss of our friend and colleague Tommy Page,” said Billboard Entertainment Group President John Amato.

“He was a magnetic soul and a true entertainer. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Page is survived by his partner, Charlie, and their three children.