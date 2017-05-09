Sienna Miller account hacked, nude photos leaked online

Sienna Miller hasn’t yet given a statement on leaked photos Sienna Miller hasn’t yet given a statement on leaked photos

Sienna Miller’s private intimate pictures have been leaked by hackers. The images show the 35-year old actor topless with a mask over her face, reported The Sun. While it’s yet not confirmed how these pictures git leaked online, it is believed to have been released by cyber geeks. The report suggested that pictures could have been leaked after hackers cracked passwords of social media sites or messaging service belonging to the actor or her friends. The report also said that hackers do these activities to attract hits.

“Sienna will be devastated these pictures said to be of her fooling around have been put online by some weirdo,” a source was quoted in the report. ““They sometimes post them online to show off and once they’re online, it’s hard to make them disappear again,” the source added.

Sienna hasn’t yet given a statement on leaked photos. It’s not for the first time that a celeb has become a victim of hackers. Earlier, the pictures of Emma Watson, AmandaSeyfried, Demi Lovato, Katie Cassidy, Lucy Hale, Rose McGowan, Miley Cyrus and Suki Waterhouse have been leaked by celeb hackers. Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, British actress Millie Mackintosh and English model Lacey Banghard have also been targeted by hackers.

Sienna was once rumoured to have flirted with Brad Pitt, but British actor denied the rumours. “The brilliant thing about that rumour is that yeah I haven’t really read too much about it. So this is the truth about that, Brad Pitt is producing the movie that I just wrapped but I didn’t see him, he’s not been to the set,” she was quoted in Ace Showbiz report.

