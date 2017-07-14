Siddharth Gupta might resemble Aladdin, but he is not cast in the Disney movie: Sources

Siddharth Gupta had made his debut in Bollywood with Ekta Kapoor’s film, Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi, in 2014. Siddharth Gupta had made his debut in Bollywood with Ekta Kapoor’s film, Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi, in 2014.

This morning India had it’s own Aladdin, speculations were rife that a fairly new actor, Siddharth Gupta is selected to play Aladdin’s character in the Disney live action film directed by Guy Richie. When we spoke to our sources at the Disney Studios, they refuted the news. Our source said, “This is completely false news. The particular actor (Siddharth Gupta) is not selected as Aladdin, and the search for an actor to play that part is still under process.”

So obviously Disney studios is still struggling to find an actor for their live action film, Aladdin. Earlier this morning a report stated that Hollywood director Guy Ritchie has finalised Siddharth Gupta for the pivotal role. And that Siddharth will be sharing screen space with Hollywood actor Will Smith, who is already on board to play the role of genie in the film. However, sadly, this piece of news is false.

But who is Siddharth Gupta? Siddharth Gupta had made his debut in Bollywood with Ekta Kapoor’s film, Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi, in 2014. The film didn’t really do well at the box office. How we wish Siddharth was really picked as Alladin, given the resemblance.

We are now awaiting official announcement from Disney Studios for the cast of the film. There are rumours doing the rounds that superstar Hrithik Roshan is a top contender for this role. Twitterati is keeping their fingers crossed that Priyanka Chopra should be cast in Jasmine’s role. Now it is worth waiting to check out the final cast that Disney will announce soon!

