Shia LaBeouf released from jail after public drunkenness and being arrested for disorderly conduct

Shia LaBeouf has been released from jail after posting USD 7,000 bond on charges of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. The 31-year-old actor was arrested Saturday in Georgia around 4 am ET by the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Police said LaBeouf became furious after he was refused a cigarette by someone he approached. An officer was nearby.

“He became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present. He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer. When the officer attempted to place LaBeouf under arrest, LaBeouf ran to a nearby hotel,” Police said. “LaBeouf was arrested in the hotel lobby, where his disorderly behaviour continued.”

This is far from the first time that the Transformers star has gotten into trouble with the law. Not many days ago, Just Jared also received photos where the actor was spotted urinating in the ocean on Tybee Island in Georgia during his shoot. A few months ago he had been arrested again in New York, in the Museum of Moving Image, at his own art exhibit after he shoved a man at the anti-Donald Trump display which read, “He will not divide us.” The Transformers actor was arrested in 2014 as well after he disrupted a Cabaret performance in New York. In 2008 too, he was arrested for drunken driving in West Hollywood. Around the same time, he told Details magazine that he doesn’t know how “to have one drink”.

On the work front, Shia will be seen in Borg/McEnroe, which is expected to release this year.

(with PTI inputs)

