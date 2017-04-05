Shia Labeouf is free of assault and harassment charges

The charges against actor Shia LaBeouf have been dropped. The charges against actor Shia LaBeouf have been dropped.

Actor Shia LaBeouf’s charges of assault and harassment have been dropped. According to the Queens District Attorney, the actor went scot-free due to insufficient evidence, reported E! online. The 30-year-old actor was arrested in New York City early Thursday morning after getting into an altercation with a protester.

LaBeouf’s fight, which began after an unnamed person got in front of the camera and said something that upset the Transformers’ actor, and arrest was caught on camera during his political protest’s live stream. The 30-year-old star grabbed the man’s scarf and allegedly scratched him, and cops who were present nearby and witnessed the act moved in and arrested him. LaBeouf was released after being charged with misdemeanour, assault and harassment. The “Even Stevens” alum has had his fair share of legal troubles, having been charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after refusing to leave a Manhattan theatre.

Interestingly, the actor is also in the news for his film’s opening weekend collection. The gross was 7 pounds. You read that right – it is just 7 pounds. The movie directed by Dito Montiel and also starring Gary Oldman and Kate Mara apparently sold just one ticket according to Vanity Fair. Also interesting, is the fact that the film was released in just one cinema hall in Burnley before a wide Video on Demand release.

Shia Labeouf will be seen next in Borg vs. McEnroe directed by Janus Metz Pedersen. In this film, Labeouf will play the role of James McEnroe, an American top tennis player, who also happens to be Borg’s rival. The movie also stars Sverrir Gudnason as Björn Borg, the Swedish tennis player.



