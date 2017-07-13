Shia LaBeouf deeply ashamed for racist rant

Shai LaBeouf was taken into custody by the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police in Georgia after he lashed out at a bystander for refusing to give him a cigarette. Shai LaBeouf was taken into custody by the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police in Georgia after he lashed out at a bystander for refusing to give him a cigarette.

Actor Shia LaBeouf has apologised for his erratic behaviour just days after he was arrested on suspicion of obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. LaBeouf, who was later released on a $7,000 bond, wrote that he was “deeply ashamed” of his actions in a message posted on Twitter on Thursday.

The actor was taken into custody by the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police in Georgia, early morning on July 8 after he lashed out at a bystander for refusing to give him a cigarette. Police stated that LaBeouf used “profanities and vulgar language” and showed aggression to a police officer after being asked to leave the area.

The arrest included a racist rant, in which the actor accused the police of being racist, or “a black man arrested me for being white.”

He also yelled at a black cop, “you’re going to hell, straight to hell, brother.”

In his post, LaBeouf posted: “I am deeply ashamed of my behaviour and make no excuse for it. I don’t know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behaviour is not lost on me.”

“My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom,” he added.

In May, the actor was sued for defamation and assault for swearing and yelling at a bartender in a bowling alley after being refused a drink because he appeared to be too intoxicated.

LaBeouf concluded his post by asking for forgiveness for his “mistakes” and said that he’s making an effort to become sober.

“I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes,” he tweeted.

