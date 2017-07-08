Shia LaBeouf arrested in Georgia for disorderly conduct in public

This is not the first time when Shia LaBeouf was arrested on charges of being drunk in public. This is not the first time when Shia LaBeouf was arrested on charges of being drunk in public.

American actor Shia LaBeouf has been arrested. A report on TMZ mentioned that the actor was taken into custody by police early morning on Saturday, in Savannah. He was later booked for disorderly conduct, obstruction, and public drunkenness. The report on TMZ further mentioned that Shia was released at 11 am. He was filming for his next movie, The Peanut Butter Falcon in Savannah. This is not the first time that the actor was arrested on charges of being drunk in public. In 2015, he was cuffed in Austin, Texas for public intoxication. Back then, the news of his arrest had arrived nearly one month after. But as a part of his 2015 plea deal related to a drunken outburst at a New York performance of Cabaret, he has walked the straight line.

This is far from the first time that the Transformers star has gotten into trouble with the law. Not many days ago, Just Jared also received photos where the actor was spotted urinating in the ocean on Tybee Island in Georgia during his shoot. A few months ago he had been arrested again in New York, in the Museum of Moving Image, at his own art exhibit after he shoved a man at the anti-Donald Trump display which read, “He will not divide us.”

In 2008 he was arrested for drunken driving in West Hollywood. Around the same time, he told Details magazine that he doesn’t know how “to have one drink”. On the work front, Shia will be seen in Borg/McEnroe, which is expected to release this year.

