Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch names his newborn baby, Hal after Shakespeare’s hero

Benedict Cumberbatch has named their baby after Shakespearean hero Hal. Benedict Cumberbatch has named their baby after Shakespearean hero Hal.

Benedict Cumberbatch has reportedly become a father for the second time. However, the actor is yet to announce the news officially, reported Daily Mail. The actor and wife Sophie Hunter became proud parents to a baby boy. The Sherlock star’s wife has given the birth earlier in March. The couple has named their baby after Shakespearean hero Hal. Prince Hal was the nickname of young Henry V in Shakespeare’s plays. Benedict has also starred in The Hollow Crown, a BBC series based on Shakespeare’s work. Benedict and Sophie tied the knot in 2015 and are also parents to Christopher, who was born in June same year.

Meanwhile, a while back rumours were rife that Benedict Cumberbatch will not be a part of Avengers: Infinity War because of conflicting schedule issues due to his work in The Current War. We were wondering if there would be a stand-in, who would play the role of Doctor Strange in one of the most awaiting Marvel movies. Now Sherlock actor has squashed all these rumours in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the occasion of Doctor Strange being released on Blue Ray.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to host Superwoman Lilly Singh at Mannat during her India tour

Cumberbatch said that the rumours were a bit of an exaggeration. He went on to explain, “There’s a great deal that can be done in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and any comic universe. Whether it’s hiding a pregnancy, to having someone there who’s on another side of the world, but there’s only so much they can do without you. So, I’ll be there. Don’t worry.” He also added, “I’ve got a script and I’ve been reading it and it’s very, very good fun.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd