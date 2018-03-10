Sherlock Holmes 3 is still happening: Robert Downey Jr

The first two Sherlock Holmes directed by Guy Ritchie were huge successes. The first two Sherlock Holmes directed by Guy Ritchie were huge successes.

Robert Downey Jr has revealed that Sherlock Holmes 3 is still happening. Directed by Guy Ritchie, Sherlock Holmes franchise has two movies – Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows – that star Downey Jr as the titular detective and Jude Law as his companion Dr John Watson. The first film was a huge success for the studio Warner Bros and a sequel was quickly commissioned and it also became a hit.

For 7 years now, there has been no solid news of the third iteration, but it turns out that it is still happening, as Robert Downey Jr revealed in an interview to the Entertainment Weekly magazine. As he was asked what is next for him, Downey Jr said, “First of all the missus is front and center with Joe Roth producing Doolittle. I’m having a good time, though I decided to give myself, like, 40 additional challenges, like a Welsh accent — which even Welsh people say is hard to do. Then there’s all this stuff down the pike. We’re looking at another Sherlock Holmes, we’re developing Perry Mason for HBO. I still want to do Pinocchio.”

While the first film found Sherlock and John battling it out against Mark Strong’s noble serial killer Lord Henry Blackwood, it was the second film which featured Sherlock’s archvillain Professor James Moriarty, played by Jared Harris. Sherlock Holmes is the most portrayed literary character ever and has seen numerous adaptations over the decades. Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman star in the BBC series titled simply Sherlock, and it has been a big success.

