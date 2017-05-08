Shekhar Kapur to direct Bruce Lee biopic, Little Dragon

Shekhar Kapur’s Little Dragon will be produced by Bruce Lee’s daughter Shannon. Shekhar Kapur’s Little Dragon will be produced by Bruce Lee’s daughter Shannon.

Shekhar Kapur is all set to direct a film on the early years in the life of renowned Hong Kong-American martial artist and actor, Bruce Lee. Titled Little Dragon, the film will be produced by Lee’s daughter Shannon with backing from Chinese investors, a leading British website reported.

Shannon, who runs Bruce Lee Entertainment, has co-scripted the project with Kapur and will produce it with Tim Kwok of Convergence Entertainment. Set in 1950s Hong Kong, the movie follows a young Bruce Lee as he comes to terms with his family’s disappointment, young love, betrayal and racism in the early years of his international career. “The film will be a contemporary take on Bruce Lee who, aside from being considered the most gifted and famous martial artist of all time, is now accepted as a major philosopher in his own right,” Kapur has been quoted by the website.

A worldwide casting search to find the actor to play the teenaged Bruce Lee was launched last week by US casting director Mary Vernieu.

The US-Hong Kong-China co-production is financed by Dadi Media Group, Beijing Golden World Pictures, Shanghai Longzhilin Cultural Investment Partnership and Kirin Media. Executive producers include Kapur, Yu-San Yu, Allen Tan, Leo Zheng and Jeff Chao.

Also read: From Varun Dhawan to Sachin Tendulkar, everyone wanted to get clicked with Sunny Pawar at the Asian Awards

“I always thought that a film about how my father’s life was shaped in his early years in Hong Kong would be a worthwhile story to share so we could better understand him as a human being and a warrior,” Shannon said. Kapur, who is among the revered Indian directors internationally, last directed American-Swiss drama film Passage, in 2009. His much talked-about Hindi film, Paani, however, is yet to see the light of the day.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd