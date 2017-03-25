Shailene Woodley pleads guilty for Dakota Pipeline protest

Shailene Woodley’s actions, the Department of Justice halted the pipeline project and ordered the development company to suspend all construction work. Shailene Woodley’s actions, the Department of Justice halted the pipeline project and ordered the development company to suspend all construction work.

Actress Shailene Woodley has taken a plea bargain and pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct after being arrested to protesting against the Dakota Access Pipeline. The “Divergent” star was among around 100 protesters – 26 of whom were later arrested – who turned up to the construction site in October last year to air their views against the proposed pipeline plans, which aims to transport crude oil from the North Dakota Bakken region through South Dakota and Iowa into Illinois, crossing the Missouri River.

At the time, Shailene, 25, was arrested one count of misdemeanour criminal trespassing and one count of misdemeanour engaging in a riot. Now, in legal documents obtained by TMZ, the Snowden actress has taken a plea deal which saw her plead guilty to one count of disorderly conduct, for which she will face one year of unsupervised probation.

After Shailene’s actions, the Department of Justice halted the pipeline project and ordered the development company to suspend all construction work. The actress previously said, “That is beautiful, but that is not a win. A win is when they say ‘We are not moving this pipeline to some other location, to affect clean water, but we are going to stop it and nix it.'”

Meanwhile, Shailene, who streamed the protest and her subsequent arrest on a Facebook Live chat, originally claimed she was being arrested because of her fame.

She said in the video, “I’m being arrested! I was down there with everybody else! I don’t know what’s going on, as soon as they came I left. It’s because I’m well known, it’s because I have 40,000 people watching.”

