Selena Gomez and The Weeknd indulge in PDA at Coachella, see pic

Selena Gomez recently shared a selfie with her boyfriend The Weeknd on Instagram. Selena Gomez recently shared a selfie with her boyfriend The Weeknd on Instagram.

Actor-singer Selena Gomez and The Weeknd don’t shy from indulging in some public display affection. The two were recently spotted getting cosy at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2017. Selena’s Instagram story, once in a while, gives us a glimpse of her perfectly healthy love life. Especially this adorable selfie of the two that Selena posted on Instagram. The couple was seen on their way to Travis Scott’s performance on Friday evening, reported E Online. The Starboy singer led Selena by hand while making their way through the crowd.

Selena recently shared a selfie with her boyfriend on Instagram. A few days ago, Love to Lay singer also shared a picture of Selena kissing him on cheeks. Selena and The Weeknd have in the recent past travelled to Toronto, Colombia and Argentina together. The duo was also spotted celebrating rapper Belly’s birthday in Beverly Hills. The two seemed like they were head over heels in love with each other.

Also Read: Fast and Furious 8 box office collection day 3: Vin Diesel action flick races to top slot

“Selena and The Weeknd were very sweet together and mellow. They were sitting together by a fire pit and never left each other’s side. He was kissing her forehead and holding her hand. They weren’t drinking, just eating pizza and chatting. People were partying hard, but Selena and The Weeknd really stayed low-key and off to the side. They danced a little bit and walked around holding hands. They took selfies and then cuddled up together. They were really focused on each other and look very serious and in love,” a source was quoted in E Online report.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd