Scream Queens actor Billie Lourd and boyfriend Taylor Lautner lock lips in cool waters

Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner were spotted sharing some romantic moments together in St Barts. The Scream Queens actor was seen locking lips with Taylor Lautner while soaking up the sun in the clear waters, reported AceShowbiz. In a picture that is making the rounds on the internet, the couple was seen sharing a passionate kiss as they hugged and floated in the cool waters.

In some photos, Lourd could be seen flaunting her toned body in a bikini, while the Twilight actor sported his blue swim trunks without a shirt. The pair has been dating since December and was also joined by Lourd’s father Bryan and his partner Bruce Bozzi on this vacation.

Rumors of the real-life affair of Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner, (who play on-screen lovers in popular American television series, Scream Queens) had first sparked last year in December when co-star Keke Palmer had posted a photo of them making out on Snapchat. But none of them ever commented on this. When Billie’s grandmother, veteran actor Debbie Reynolds and Billie’s mother had passed away within days of each other in December, Taylor had been there to support his girlfriend emotionally.

Presently Billie and Taylor have been spending more time together. The couple seemed more than happy in each others company and couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

A few days earlier, Taylor took to his Instagram to share a fun snap with his girlfriend. He said, “This tree is 360 years old. It could be my great great great great grandma. Instead, it’s just a very old tree,” he jokingly captioned the photo.

