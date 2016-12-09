Scarlett Johansson wants to be a Disney princess

Scarlett Johansson said she is desperate to become a Disney Princess. (Source: AP) Scarlett Johansson said she is desperate to become a Disney Princess. (Source: AP)

Scarlett Johansson said she is desperate to become a Disney Princess. The 32-year-old actress, who plays Black Widow in the Disney-owned Marvel movies, said she has been asking for the role of a Princess for the last twenty years. Speaking to The New York Times’ Turning Points magazine, Johansson said: “Right now I think we both share the dream that I will someday be a Disney princess, but it’s probably not going to happen. I’ve been asking for that job for the past 20 years, and nobody has booked me”

The actress added, “When you see films from 50 years ago, the characters reflected what people wanted to project to the world, which was very black and white and guarded, or idealistic or whatever. “It’s not that way anymore. The films that have a better audience reaction now are the ones where the characters are flawed.”

Scarlett Johansson finds it “disturbing” how celebrities are victimised in this day and age. The 31-year-old actress has been in front of the camera for around two decades and is still going strong today, with several projects including animated movie Sing in the pipeline. There’s been a great deal of change in the industry since she started out, with A-listers now being targeted on their every move by the press and the public through the Internet – something Johansson is horrified by, reported OK! magazine.

“You know, I didn’t grow up in the glare of social media. That stuff wasn’t an issue when I was a teenager,” she said. “I remember watching MaCaulay Culkin dealing with (the media), but it was because he had that Shirley Temple effect (and) he was making so much money. That was a very unusual situation.

