Scarlett Johansson speaks out on gender wage gap in Hollywood

Actor Scarlett Johansson says that she may be “Hollywood’s top-grossing actress of all time”, but that does not imply she’s paid the highest. The 32-year-old star said that she has had to battle it out with the industry to achieve what she has today.

“Just because I’m the top-grossing actress of all time does not mean I’m the highest paid. I’ve had to fight for everything that I have. It’s such a fickle and political industry,” Johansson told Marie Claire in an interview.

“The Avengers” actress explained that she was initially uncomfortable in discussing her personal struggles in public. She added, “Maybe I’m being presumptuous, but I assumed it was obvious that women in all positions struggle for equality. It’s always an uphill battle and fight.”

Underscoring the fact that “sexism is real”, Johansson said that according to her every female she know has been affected by it. “My experience with my close female friends and family is that the struggle is real for everybody. Everyone has been discriminated against or harassed,” the actress said.

